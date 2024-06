ADVERTISEMENT

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground has extended its creative partnership with Netflix in a new multiyear first-look deal for all its film and television projects.

Higher Ground’s recent projects with Netflix include Rustin, American Symphony, Leave the World Behind, Working: What We Do All Day and Bodkin. Previous Higher Ground projects with Netflix include Academy Award nominee Crip Camp and the Emmy Award-winning Our Great National Parks, as well as Fatherhood, Becoming, Worth, We the People, Descendant and the hit kids and family series Waffles + Mochi and Ada Twist, Scientist.

Vinnie Malhotra, president of Higher Ground, said: “From the beginning, Netflix has championed our projects, helping them flourish and reach millions across the world. We’re thrilled to build on our stellar creative partnership and to deliver more ambitious films and series. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt comedies and profound documentaries, we have so much that we look forward to sharing.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said: “If there’s one thing that’s defined President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s creative ambitions since we started our partnership with Higher Ground, it is their pursuit of an exceptional story that brings the human experience to light. We are delighted to continue our relationship with Higher Ground as they continue to develop and produce more ambitious, compelling and entertaining stories.”