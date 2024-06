ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Murphy, president and CEO of Corus Entertainment, has made the decision to take an early retirement after more than 30 years in broadcasting and media and 21 years with the company.

Murphy joined Corus in 2003 as executive VP of business development and climbed the ranks until being appointed president and CEO in 2015.

“Under Doug’s leadership, Corus has created a diversified portfolio of powerful brands encompassing television, radio and content assets,” said Heather Shaw, executive chair. “Doug’s passion for bringing content to Canadians, including fair and balanced news, is renowned. On behalf of the board, I thank Doug for his many years of commitment and leadership at Corus and wish him well on his new chapter.”

Troy Reeb and John Gossling have been appointed co-CEOs, effective immediately. Gossling, who joined the company in 2016, will also continue in his role as CFO. Reeb, whose tenure at the company goes back 25 years, has been serving as executive VP of networks and content.

Shaw added: “Succession planning is an integral part of our operations. Troy and John are seasoned senior broadcast and media executives who each have exceptional experience, a strategic mindset and deep understanding of the industry. The board and I are extremely confident in their ability to guide Corus through the evolving regulatory and competitive landscape, and make smart, strategic choices that best position the company for the future.”