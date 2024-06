ADVERTISEMENT

Corus Entertainment has revealed its 2024-25 lineup of premium specialty programming, including Peacock scripted originals across Showcase and W Network.

Showcase will launch the mockumentary comedy series Untitled Steph Curry/Adam Pally Project (w.t.), alongside a slew of dramas such as Hysteria!, which stars Modern Family’s Julie Bowen and is a coming-of-age thriller depicting a shocking tale of teenage outcasts, heavy metal bands and rising “Satanic Panic” in 1980s America, as well as Teacup, the horror thriller series starring Yvonne Strahovski and Canada’s Scott Speedman that follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

Also coming soon to Showcase, the limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist features Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, based on the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970s comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but an entire city’s destiny.

Sky and Peacock original series The Day of the Jackal and Lockerbie will also be coming to Showcase. Returning to Showcase is season three of Bel-Air and a second season of Ted.

W Network has Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet starring in Laid, the story of a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward. Meanwhile, All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine as she arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.

The dark comedy hit Based on a True Story will be back on W Network for season two, as will a second season of Funny Woman. Also, Outlander is set to make its return to W Network with the remaining new episodes of season seven.

As the official Canadian home to Hallmark movies and seasonal stunts, W Network will see the biggest return of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas this year yet, boasting more holiday content than ever before, including Mistletoe Murders, a small-town mystery series from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions based on the Audible global hit podcast of the same name. The Chicken Sisters, a new original family drama series based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name, is set to debut on W Network this year along with Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, the unscripted series featuring beloved Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. Hallmark’s hit series The Way Home, filmed and based in Canada, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, will return for season three.

Adult Swim has lined up Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the highly popular world of Rick and Morty. Adult Swim is also ushering in the new animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! from the executive producers of Harley Quinn; Creature Commandos, a new animated series from executive producer and writer James Gunn; Common Side Effects, a new series from executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels; and Invincible Fight Girl, an action-comedy set in Wrestling World. A new season of Harley Quinn will also return to Adult Swim this year. Rick and Morty will return to Adult Swim with new episodes in 2025.

HGTV Canada has Drew and Jonathan Scott returning with a new season of Celebrity IOU. Husband and wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt compete against each other in the competition series 100 Day Hotel Challenge (w.t.). Scariest House in America, a spin-off of Ugliest House in America, again features host and comedian Retta. Coming in 2025, HGTV Canada goes international with Chateau Impossible, following Daphne Reckert and her husband Ian Figuera, who learn they’ve inherited a French chateau from Daphne’s late grandfather. Former Flip or Flop hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are set to reunite in a spin-off called The Flip Off, which will feature the exes and their new spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa and Josh Hall, in a competition to find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

Food Network Canada will feature season 14 of Halloween Wars. Plus, Bobby Flay has two returning series: Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown and Bobby’s Triple Threat.

The HISTORY Channel has lined up History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman for a return. Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid, an eight-episode series hosted, narrated and executive produced by Quaid, illuminates the history, mysteries and journeys behind some of the world’s most sacred and holy relics. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, returns with Brandon Fugal and his team continuing their investigation of the mysterious 512-acre Utah property of Skinwalker Ranch. Premiering in 2025, Kevin Costner’s The West, is a new eight-episode documentary series that looks to transcend the clichés and myths of the Wild West through untold stories. The UnXplored with Danny Trejo sheds light on mysteries of past and present. From producer Derek Jeter, History’s Greatest Warrior explores the step-by-step process to produce some of history’s most infamous and lethal warriors.

National Geographic has Stanley Tucci in Tucci: The Heart of Italy, a ten-part docuseries that follows the award-winning actor across the country.

With regard to kids’ content, YTV has slated the live-action kids’ series Spooky Files, the newly announced Thundermans spin-off and new episodes of Megamind Rules! and Fright Krewe. Treehouse has new episodes of Rubble & Crew, Lil’Stompers and SuperBuns, alongside two new series: Tea Town Teddy Bears and Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue. Cartoon Network has BEYBLADE X premiering this summer, plus new episodes of Tiny Toons Looniversity and new seasons of Gremlins and Teen Titans Go! Viewers can also stream all previous seasons of Teen Titans Go! exclusively on TELETOON+ in Canada. Premiering this summer on Disney Jr. is Disney Jr.’s Ariel, an animated musical series inspired by The Little Mermaid, then coming soon to Disney Channel is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a continuation of Wizards of Waverly Place.

“Corus is the clear leader in specialty entertainment for Canadians. With 16 of the Top 20 specialty entertainment programs this spring, we deliver the most-talked-about shows that drive the biggest audiences,” said Troy Reeb, executive VP of networks and content at Corus Entertainment. “Our robust content slate is bolstered by some of TV’s biggest stars, and our deep partnerships with world-renowned brands. Not only will we launch some of the biggest shows on TV this year, but with all of our new and returning series available on STACKTV, we’re presenting the most impressive offering of fresh daily content on any streaming service in Canada.”