ADVERTISEMENT

HBO has lined up for this spring an original film that is written, directed and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong (Succession).

Oscar and 11-time Emmy-nominee Steve Carell (The Four Seasons, The Patient) stars alongside Jason Schwartzman (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Bored to Death), Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night, May December) and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, More Feelings).

The movie follows as a group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. Production on the film begins this month in Park City, Utah, and will mark Armstrong’s feature directorial debut.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said: “We’re ecstatic to be back in business with the singular talent Jesse Armstrong coming off our fruitful collaboration on Succession. Jesse once again raises the bar with a bold examination of modern greed, power and male ambition. That this feature serves as his directorial debut will only elevate what is already thrilling on the page, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this timely film with the world soon.”

Armstrong commented: “I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so. I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”