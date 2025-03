ADVERTISEMENT

TNT Sports has secured a pact with DAZN, the global home of the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) this year, to broadcast 24 matches in the U.S., including the final.

The CWC kicks off June 14 in Miami and features 32 of the best football clubs from around the world. DAZN has the global rights to the tournament and will be delivering all 63 matches for free in multiple languages. In the U.S., TNT sports will deliver 24 games across TNT, TBS and truTV. DAZN and TNT Sports are also collaborating on English-language studio programming and other ancillary content. TNT Sports’ Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and B/R Football will produce and share content across their social platforms. Further, DAZN and Warner Bros. Discovery will be working together on cross-promotion, marketing and advertising sales.

“Partnering with DAZN to present the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 further bolsters our sports portfolio this summer and brings another world-class event to our TNT Sports portfolio,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of TNT Sports. “We’re looking forward to this new partnership with DAZN as we collectively deliver this exciting new global soccer club competition in the U.S. this summer.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, added, “The combined expertise of DAZN and TNT Sports will deliver what FIFA and fans want—a tournament for generations to remember. With our new partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, DAZN will enhance and expand production, marketing and ad sales for the tournament to maximize engagement and reach and ensure that fans receive the very best viewing experience.”