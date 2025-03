ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has greenlit Vladimir, a new limited series adapted from Julia May Jonas’s novel of the same name.

In the eight-episode series, a woman’s life unravels when she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, Dead Ringers, The Constant Gardener, The Mummy) will executive produce and star.

Book author May Jonas is creator, writer and executive producer. Kate Robin (One Mississippi, The Affair, Dead to Me, Six Feet Under) is showrunner, writer and executive producer. Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen will executive produce for Merman, and Jason Winer and Jon Radler will executive produce for Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Television is the studio behind the project.

Tracey Pakosta, VP of comedy series at Netflix, said: “With Kate Robin’s expertise in crafting layered, darkly comedic female stories, a script that deftly examines the complexity of attraction and moral ambiguities, and the incomparable Rachel Weisz leading the cast, this project is a powerhouse collaboration of talented women. We can’t wait for our fans to be as obsessed with Vladimir as we are.”

Horgan, Merman co-founder and executive producer, said: “I fell in love with Julia’s writing from the very first paragraph. I feel very lucky and incredibly excited for Merman to bring Vladimir to life alongside Small Dog. Getting to partner with Netflix and have Rachel attached is a thrill and testament to the brilliance of the scripts.”