Andrew Rosen and Anthony Leo have regained sole control of their production company Aircraft Pictures, behind such shows as Geek Girl and Gangnam Project, from Corus Entertainment.

Corus picked up a majority interest in the Canadian production company in February 2022. With the deal announced today—financial terms of which were not revealed—Rosen and Leo are restored as sole shareholders of the company.

“Our team at Aircraft Pictures has been truly fortunate to work with our colleagues at Corus over the past two and half years,” said Leo, co-president. “This partnership has allowed Aircraft to take advantage of additional resources and opportunities that have helped position the company for growth as we head into our 20th year in business.”

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Andrew and Anthony as Corus has long been a champion of Aircraft Pictures’ exceptional storytelling,” said Troy Reeb, co-CEO of Corus Entertainment. “As we continue to refine Corus’ content business, we look forward to seeing their ongoing growth in the global marketplace and wish them well on their next chapter.”

“We’re grateful for Corus’ support as we look ahead to continuing to produce premium content that resonates with audiences around the world,” added Rosen, co-president.

Aircraft co-produced Geek Girl with RubyRock Pictures and Nelvana for Corus’ STACKTV and Netflix and Gangnam Project with Pillango Productions for CBC and CBBC.