ChaiFlicks has entered into a content partnership with the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, a New York-based nonprofit focusing on Eastern European Jewish history and culture.

The YIVO Institute holds a large collection of Yiddish archival and library materials. ChaiFlicks has begun rolling out a variety of programs from YIVO’s extensive video catalog, inclusive of lectures, talks and concerts available for subscribers on the ChaiFlicks platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with YIVO and continue their mission of disseminating and sharing the beauty of the rich Yiddish language and culture to as wide an audience as possible,” said Neil Friedman, co-founder of ChaiFlicks. “We know that our ChaiFlicks subscribers worldwide are the perfect audience to appreciate the wide variety of Yiddish content being made available on the ChaiFlicks platform.”

Alex Weiser, director of public programs at YIVO, commented, “Partnering with ChaiFlicks is natural for YIVO because we both work hard to share Jewish cultural content as widely as we can. We are pleased to be able to expand ChaiFlicks’ offerings with a focus on new scholarship, publications, and creative work that bring Jewish history to life.”