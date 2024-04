ADVERTISEMENT

ChaiFlicks, which has over 3,000 hours of Jewish content, has signed a deal with Music Box Films to add numerous critically acclaimed and award-winning international movies to its offering, including the Academy Award-winning Ida.

Ida won the Academy Award for best international feature film in 2013. Set in Poland in 1962, it follows a young woman on the verge of taking vows as a Catholic nun. Orphaned as an infant during the German occupation of World War II, she must meet her aunt, a former Communist state prosecutor and only surviving relative, who tells her that her parents were Jewish. Together, they embark on a road trip into the Polish countryside to learn the fate of their relatives.

Other titles that will be coming to ChaiFlicks are Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, 2015 Golden Globes nominee for best foreign language film, starring Israeli actor Ronit Elkabetz (Late Marriage); Memoir of War, starring Benoit Magical (The Taste of Things, The Piano Teacher); Golden Voices; and Aida’s Secrets.

ChaiFlicks plans to launch Ida and the other new titles on its platform alter this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Music Box Films and add these tremendous titles to our growing list of critically acclaimed Jewish movies, TV series and documentaries,” said Heidi Bogin Oshin, co-founder of ChaiFlicks. “We know that our subscribers will fully appreciate and enjoy films such as Ida and Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, alongside all the other great content we already offer.”