ChaiFlicks Rolls Out New Programming Slate

Jewish streaming platform ChaiFlicks has unveiled a slate of new programming to launch over the next several months, in addition to its free Summer Film Festival.

ChaiFlicks’ upcoming programming includes Normal, Those Who Remained, season four of Wartime Girls, season three of The New Black (Shababnakim) and more. Its Summer Film Festival, running from August 10 to 14, will stream The Keeper, Golda, Kosher Beach, Love Story and Last Laugh for free, with an additional five films available for subscribers.

Subscribers will be able to stream The Kind of Words; Leaving Paradise; East Jerusalem, West Jerusalem; Cakemaker; and Foreign Letters.

Other titles coming to the platform over the next several months are the critically acclaimed documentary series The Hebrews and the documentary The Elected, which focuses on female members elected to Israel’s Parliament (Knesset) and the struggles they have faced over the years.

“We are enjoying tremendous momentum at ChaiFlicks, and our vast collection of Jewish storytelling is second to none in the streaming world,” said Neil Friedman, co-founder of the platform. “We’ve just retained the rights to a bounty of critically acclaimed new series and films, and we can’t wait to share this tremendous content with our subscribers. And we’ve created our first-ever free film festival this summer to ensure that as many people as possible across the globe can enjoy many of these fine works.”

Normal will be coming to the streamer on October 4. The fourth season of Wartime Girls is set to bow on December 20.