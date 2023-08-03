Legendary Taps Sony TV Alum as President of Television

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Entertainment has named Jason Clodfelter as president of television, joining the company after 17-plus years at Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).

In this new role, Clodfelter will work to develop new scripted series and limited series for exploitation across all platforms. Clodfelter will work closely with Mary Parent, vice chairman of worldwide production at Legendary Pictures.

Prior to joining Legendary, Clodfelter served as co‐president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, the production arm of SPE’s television business, where he oversaw U.S. drama and comedy development, U.S. scripted and current programming, global programming and development, talent and casting, TriStar Television, marketing and research.

Legendary’s CEO, Josh Grode, said: “We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Legendary team, where he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our television business with compelling content that resonates with our audiences worldwide. His creative instincts, understanding of IP and ability to work with the creative community are key strengths that he brings to our television department and complements Carmi Zlotnik and our other senior executives.”

“The past 17-plus years at Sony have been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life,” said Clodfelter. “I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on. The senior leadership team at Sony is best in class, and I am very thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja, and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, Carmi Zlotnik and the entire Legendary family.”