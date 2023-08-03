Mo Abudu Named Creatives Champion for U.K.-African Investment Summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Media entrepreneur Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group, has been appointed creatives champion for the upcoming U.K.-African Investment Summit, scheduled to take place in April 2024 in the U.K.

As part of the U.K.-African Investment Summit, a first-of-its-kind U.K.-Nigeria creatives side event will be held in London to promote and project the creatives sector in Nigeria and other African countries and U.K.-African collaboration in this field.

Abudu said: “I am humbled and deeply honored as I accept the prestigious position as creatives champion for the U.K.-African Investment Summit 2024. This recognition fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude, knowing that our collective dedication to the creative industries has been acknowledged by the U.K. government.

“There is much work to be done to move the creatives sector forward, and there is no better time to start than now. I look forward to meeting with the various stakeholders in our sector across the continent, forging connections, and building bridges that will foster collaboration, innovation, and transformative progress in the creatives domain.”