CBS has revealed its 2024-2025 prime-time programming lineup, featuring three new dramas, two new comedies, a new alternative series, a reimagined classic game show, special event programming and 18 returning series.

Mondays feature the additions of two new series. The comedy The Neighborhood returns for its seventh season at 8 p.m., paired with the new comedy Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. At 9 p.m., NCIS returns for season 22, serving as a lead-in for the new drama NCIS: Origins, starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and narrated by NCIS series star Mark Harmon.

Tuesdays open with FBI at 8 p.m., followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. and concluding with FBI: Most Wanted.

Wednesday nights return in fall and spring with two 90-minute competition series and in mid-winter, a special game show-themed night. In the fall, Survivor kicks off the night at 8 p.m., serving as a lead-in for the new reality series The Summit at 9:30 p.m. The Summit, hosted by Manu Bennett, follows 16 strangers embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain and win $1 million.

The midseason winter break between the spring edition of Survivor and the return of The Amazing Race at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays will be eventized with three game shows. A special prime-time The Price Is Right at Night, hosted by Drew Carey, kicks off at 8 p.m. followed by the return of Raid the Cage, hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and co-host Jeannie Mai, at 9 p.m., leading into a new edition of the Hollywood Squares, featuring Drew Barrymore as the center square, at 10 p.m.

Thursdays feature the new comedy Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, a sequel to Young Sheldon, at 8 p.m., serving as a lead-in for Ghosts. The new legal drama Matlock, starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, debuts at 9 p.m. and leads into Elsbeth.

The Friday night lineup includes the return of S.W.A.T. at 8 p.m., followed by the drama Fire Country. Blue Bloods closes out the night at 10 p.m. as it returns for the second half of its 14th and final season. Following the conclusion of Blue Bloods in midseason, NCIS: Sydney leads off the night at 8 p.m., with Fire Country remaining at 9 p.m., followed by S.W.A.T.

On Sundays, 60 Minutes will lead into Tracker, shifting to the 8 p.m. hour. At 9 p.m., Queen Latifah returns in The Equalizer for a fifth season. During the first half of the season, when the CBS Sunday prime-time lineup often has a delayed start due to late afternoon NFL broadcasts, the 10 p.m. slot will feature encore broadcasts of popular network dramas. In midseason, after the end of football, Tracker and The Equalizer will provide a lead-in to the new drama Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, at 10 p.m.

The network also ordered its first new series for the 2025-26 broadcasting season: the drama series Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin, an extension of the Fire Country universe.

“This is another CBS prime-time schedule that will break through the clutter and entertain a mass audience,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’re grateful to the creative talent who deliver the characters and stories, as well as the viewers who spend nights, seasons and years with them.”