U.S. Broadcast Networks Honor Norman Lear

In remembrance of Norman Lear, CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and The CW in the U.S. have simulcasted an on-air in memoriam card at the start of prime time.

Lear, a powerhouse writer and producer in the television and film industry since the 1970s, passed away at the age of 101 on December 5. His credits include All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son and many more.

Lear owned the media and entertainment company Act III Communications. “For a number of years, we had the honor and pleasure of working with Norman Lear and Act III,” commented Dick Lippin, chairman of the entertainment public relations and marketing organization The Lippin Group. “So many people have wonderful stories to share about Norman, and one that immediately came to mind when hearing about his passing is from when he was in his late nineties.

“I had arranged an introduction for someone who desperately wanted to meet Norman (and someone I thought he might want to meet as well). We sat in the reception area waiting for our meeting to start, and out came Norman from his office. He walked over to greet me and gave me a big hug (Norman liked to hug). Then, he looked at the man I was with and said, ‘If our meeting goes well, I will give you a big hug on your way out.’ He always had a fabulous sense of humor and great timing, even at his advanced age, and I’m thankful to have known this icon of our industry.”