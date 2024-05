ADVERTISEMENT

ABC has slated the freshman series The Golden Bachelorette and Scamanda for Wednesdays this fall, while the new procedural Doctor Odyssey forms a Ryan Murphy block with 9-1-1 on Thursdays.

On Tuesdays this fall, Dancing with the Stars will provide a lead-in for the freshman drama High Potential, from writer Drew Goddard and based on the popular French series. The crime procedural stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.

Wednesdays will see The Golden Bachelorette leading off the night, followed by the return of Abbott Elementary. This is followed by the ABC News Studios documentary series Scamanda, based on the number one podcast of the same name. Scamanda tells the story of Amanda Riley—a wife, mother, blogger and Christian—whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret that she’s dying to keep, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

9-1-1 leads off Thursdays at 8 p.m., providing a lead-in for Murphy’s new procedural Doctor Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. Max (Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. Grey’s Anatomy will now close the night at 10 p.m.

These shows will be joined in the fall by previously announced returning unscripted staples America’s Funniest Home Videos, which celebrates a 35th season, and Shark Tank, as well as popular films under The Wonderful World of Disney umbrella.

New seasons of returning dramas The Rookie and Will Trent will debut midseason, along with the final season of legacy comedy The Conners. Also returning midseason are American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and What Would You Do? Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, is also set to debut.

“We have a lot to celebrate as we gear up to deliver a fall season that’s packed with compelling new series, beloved fan favorites and must-see live events,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “We’re focused on driving our viewership with an expanding slate anchored by best-in-class talent and supported by the enviable and combined reach of ABC and Hulu.”