Among FOX Entertainment Global’s (FEG) new titles, Beacon centers on a solo female sailor who finds herself shipwrecked on a remote island, where she encounters its lone inhabitant.

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints explores the sainthood journeys of eight historical figures.

“Nothing exemplifies FEG’s fast-growing and diverse programming portfolio more than a high-quality docudrama in Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints and a gripping feature-length thriller in Beacon,” says David Smyth, executive VP of content sales and partnerships.

“We pride ourselves in having wide-ranging, globally appealing content for our clients,” adds Smyth.