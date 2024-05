ADVERTISEMENT

TRT’s global streaming service tabii is celebrating its first anniversary, launching international tests in selected countries to prepare for availability in more markets later this year.

In its first year, tabii reached more than 4 million subscribers in Turkey. The service, which offers content in five languages, has launched 30 originals and premiered shows such as Mahsusa, Free Sky, Rum, S2 and Deep Purple.

TRT has also signed an agreement for TRT channels TRT 1, TRT Spor and tabii to screen live UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches in Turkey for the 2024-2027 seasons.

Prof. Dr. Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, TRT general manager, said: “Our initial aim with tabii was to connect with individuals of all ages and backgrounds, creating a digital space that feels like home and resonates with their preferences. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone within our inaugural year. tabii’s fast progress paves way for our future achievements. Our goal is to expand our reach globally by providing value-shared, family-oriented and wholesome content.”