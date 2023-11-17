TRT’s tabii to Showcase Lineup at DICM

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation’s (TRT) global streaming service tabii is set to present its lineup of Turkish entertainment and exclusive originals at the Dubai International Content Market (DICM).

The May 2023 launch of tabii was inspired by the global success of TRT productions such as Resurrection Ertuğrul, Hold My Hand and Melek: A Mother’s Struggle. In addition to TRT legacy content, tabii offers new content in multiple genres, including historical drama, action, comedy, thriller and more. It has launched 30 original productions since its debut.

Tabii’s content range includes Rumi, telling the life story of Rumi as a paragon of tolerance and peace; Free Sky, a series of action-packed stories about the fighter pilots of the Turkish Air Force; Little Archer: Iskender, a TRT children’s production; the comedy Say No More; the psychological thriller The Last Day; and Altay, the first project within Turkey’s superhero universe.

During DICM, which is running from November 22 to 23, tabii is looking to explore potential partnerships and collaborations at Booth A05.