TRT to Showcase tabii at MIPCOM

Tabii, the global streaming service from the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), is set to make its debut appearance at MIPCOM.

After rolling out the service in May, TRT aims to expand the streamer’s presence on the global stage. Tabii offers a diverse range of content across multiple genres, including historical dramas, action, comedy, thrillers and more. The service launched with more than 30 original productions in its first-year slate.

In addition to TRT’s popular content, tabii features original productions, including Rumi, Free Sky, Little Archer: Iskender, The Last Day and the superhero project Altay.