MIPCOM Spotlight: Bavaria Media International

Meme Girls, a six-part series available from Bavaria Media International, follows a 15-year-old aspiring influencer whose parents banish her from the online world and force her to switch from a private school to a public one.

“It skillfully juxtaposes the real and online worlds, offering a blend of meme-infused humor and thoughtful exploration of teenage life,” says Helge Köhnen, head of content sales. It offers “a relatable, engaging and entertaining experience for teenagers around the world.”

Köhnen describes Featuring Ella as a “100-minute rock-and-roll rebellion film with a snappy young feminist twist.” It centers on a girl band that uses music to heal their worries and express their aspirations.

A Secret Book of Friendship sees two boys run away on a treasure hunt. “International audiences will recognize elements reminiscent of classics like Huckleberry Finn and Indiana Jones,” Köhnen notes.

Köhnen adds, “We explore universal and relatable themes, providing an engaging and entertaining experience for teenagers worldwide.”

From producers Constantin Television and Belga Productions, Inside a Family is featured among Bavaria Media International’s MIPCOM slate. Centered on the lives of four siblings who reunite for a wedding and grapple with their past traumas, the series sees the family’s buried memories triggered when the groom mysteriously disappears on the honeymoon.

Dead End, a dramedy produced by Moovie, a subsidiary of Constantin Film, for ZDF, weaves together the destinies of four women from a suburban community who are bound by a dark secret.

“In addition to sales, we are actively acquiring new content for distribution at all stages of production,” adds Köhnen.