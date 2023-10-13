MIPCOM Spotlight: Artist View Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

The thrillers Get Away If You Can, House of Lies and She Inherited Danger are among the top program highlights from Artist View Entertainment.

The first title follows a couple who hopes to mend their troubled marriage at sea. When one refuses to explore a mysterious deserted island, their relationship comes to a breaking point.

House of Lies sees a troubled widow as she is confronted with her recently murdered husband’s corrupt past. The highlight She Inherited Danger is a story about a woman who inherits her grandfather’s theater and finds herself mixed up with ruthless investors.

“The three titles we have highlighted are all thrillers that we believe have storylines that translate easily into any culture,” says Scott J. Jones, Artist View’s president. “We have always prided ourselves on representing titles that offer a unique marketing hook.”