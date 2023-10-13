Friday, October 13, 2023
Home / Top Stories / MIPCOM Spotlight: Artist View Entertainment

MIPCOM Spotlight: Artist View Entertainment

World Screen 4 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The thrillers Get Away If You Can, House of Lies and She Inherited Danger are among the top program highlights from Artist View Entertainment.

The first title follows a couple who hopes to mend their troubled marriage at sea. When one refuses to explore a mysterious deserted island, their relationship comes to a breaking point.

House of Lies sees a troubled widow as she is confronted with her recently murdered husband’s corrupt past. The highlight She Inherited Danger is a story about a woman who inherits her grandfather’s theater and finds herself mixed up with ruthless investors.

“The three titles we have highlighted are all thrillers that we believe have storylines that translate easily into any culture,” says Scott J. Jones, Artist View’s president. “We have always prided ourselves on representing titles that offer a unique marketing hook.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Nicely Entertainment Licenses Movies to Hulu

Nicely Entertainment has made a deal with Hulu that includes two of its holiday films.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.