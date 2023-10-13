Lightning International Brings Out John Cleese Chat Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning International is to distribute the new chat show The Dinosaur Hour, which marks the writer and comedian John Cleese’s return to screens.

The ten-part series features Cleese in conversation with friends and the people who interest him most, including Stephen Fry, Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Schneider, Chris Tarrant, Lionel Shriver and Tim Rice. Filmed on location at an English castle, the show features discussions ranging from creativity, religion and fame to comedy, politics and mortality.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere because humans are much happier when they’re working in smaller groups—it’s more interesting and intimate,” Cleese said. “I’ve never worked with a nicer team.”

Lightning International CEO James Ross said: “We’re thrilled to be the distribution partner for The Dinosaur Hour. John Cleese is the ideal host to tackle the hottest modern topics in these dizzying times from his perspective as a ‘dinosaur’ of our age.”