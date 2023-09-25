Lightning International Touts Channel Offerings for APOS

Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Distributor Lightning International is set to showcase a variety of new channels at APOS from September 26 to 28 in Bali, Indonesia.

Covering a wide range of genres, Lightning’s six latest additions to its existing catalog are set to be available as FAST or premium channels and on-demand content.

Docsville is the home of real stories, featuring a curated collection of global documentaries spanning the climate crisis to inequality, crime and conflict, as well as inspiring stories.

NewsWorld delivers eight international news channels in its live, 24/7 network. Globetrotter features tourism and destination content, while People & Planet is dedicated to Earth’s wildlife, nature, environment, lands and people.

Music channel Concerto TV features music videos, covering a collection of pop, rock, Latin, jazz and classical musical arrangements. RCM is Lightning’s classic film channel.

“Lightning International continues to enhance its selection of quality channels providing audiences around the world with an unparalleled choice of diverse content,” said James Ross, CEO of Lighting International. “Lightning also works with TV channels from around the world to develop their business in the Asia Pacific. We offer turnkey solutions which range from offering insights to creating strategies for channels new to the region.”











