Kelly Day, Kevin Mayer, Uday Shankar Among APOS Speakers

ADVERTISEMENT

The APOS Summit is returning to Bali from September 26 to 28 with a lineup of speakers that includes Amazon’s Kelly Day, Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer, Warner Bros. Discovery’s JB Perrette, Paramount’s Pam Kaufman and Bodhi Tree Systems’ Uday Shankar.

Day is head of international and VP at Amazon Prime Video, Mayer is co-CEO and founder at Candle Media, Perrette serves CEO and president of global streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery; Kaufman leads international at Paramount as president and CEO; and Shankar is director at James Murdoch’s Bodhi Tree Systems.

Taking place at the Ayana Estate in Bali, APOS, organized by Media Partners Asia (MPA), will focus on the shifting entertainment, sports, technology and telco landscape across the Asia Pacific.

“This year’s APOS Summit brings together a diverse group of industry stakeholders including leading platforms, brands, creators and investors as we focus on the next stage of value creation, disruption and innovation in APAC’s $150 billion entertainment industry over three days of keynotes, briefings, networking, and receptions,” said Vivek Couto, MPA’s executive director.

Leading Australian players slated for the event include Patrick Delany, CEO of Foxtel; and Mike Sneesby, CEO at Nine Entertainment. Key streaming execs are also on the agenda, including Janice Lee, CEO of Viu and managing director of PCCW Media Group; and Kaata Sakatomo, VP of content for Japan at Netflix. On the sports front, APOS delegates will hear from Javier Tebas, president of LALIGA; and Carlo Nohra, COO of the Saudi Pro League. Other headline speakers include Yat Siu, executive chairman at Animoca Brands; Sam Bright, VP & general manager at Google Play; Manoj Punjabi, founder and CEO at MD Pictures; Michael Nathanson, managing director and partner at MoffettNathanson; René Rechtman, co-Founder and CEO at Moonbug Entertainment; Joe Ravitch, partner and co-founder at Raine; and Ajit Mohan, the APAC president at Snap.