Strike Update: WGA & AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement to end a nearly five-month-long strike.

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the WGA said.

“What we have won in this contract—most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2—is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Now, there’s a process to ensure that everything agreed to is codified in the final contract language. “And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the WGA said. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again—one last time.”

Once the Memorandum of Agreement is complete, the negotiating committee will vote on whether to recommend the agreement and send it to the WGA West board and WGA East council for approval. The board and council will then vote on whether to authorize a contract ratification vote by the membership.

If that authorization is approved, the board and council would also vote on whether to lift the restraining order and end the strike at a certain date and time (to be determined) pending ratification. This would allow writers to return to work during the ratification vote but would not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval. The votes are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday if the language is settled.

The strike, though, is still in place until that happens, but WGA picketing has been suspended.