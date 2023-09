ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: At the Movies.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Nicely Entertainment’s Scott Kirkpatrick and Candlelight Media Group’s Scott Wiscombe will offer their perspectives on the business of FAST channels for independent film distributors today and where it’s heading. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.