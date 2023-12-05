A Royal in Paradise Sequel Wraps

ADVERTISEMENT

A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II, from Nicely Entertainment and Jaggi Entertainment, has completed filming in Brisbane.

In this chapter of their love story, Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke reprise their roles from A Royal Proposal as Olivia Perkins and Prince Alexander. Adrian Powers and Caera Bradshaw wrote the film, while Powers returned to the director’s role.

The movie will be distributed globally by Nicely Entertainment, except in Australia, where Jaggi Entertainment will handle sales. Filming was supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance fund.

Powers commented, “With this sequel, we wanted to once again create a vibrant and charming movie that the whole family can enjoy. We hope audiences enjoy this modern fairytale romance, sprinkled with a touch of snow, and are eager for this story to continue!”

Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment and executive producer, added, “We are thrilled to be working with Rhiannon, Mitchell and the whole production team again on the sequel of A Royal in Paradise. The first movie has been so popular internationally and in the U.S. We cannot wait to share A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II with audiences around the world!”