ATF Spotlight: Dori Media

15 a la Hora (Minimum Wage), an ATF highlight from Dori Media, follows three Hispanic women who unite to launch their own cleaning service business, forming a tight-knit family.

In Lalola, womanizer Lalo wakes up on the day of a business meeting as Lola, a woman. Power Couple, an unscripted reality format, puts love to the test.

Power Couple is a different experience in the reality show genre, bringing a lot of humor, emotions and love to the screen,” says Haikal Jamari, sales manager for Asia and the Middle East.

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to engage with our valued clients at ATF,” adds Jamari.











