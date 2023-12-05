BBC Studios Showcase Moving Locations

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios’ annual flagship content and customer event is moving to a new Central London location for 2024.

BBC Studios Showcase will take place from February 26 to 27 at 180 Studios, The Strand. The invite-only event will kick off to customers from across the globe at 9 a.m.

Rebecca Glashow, CEO of global distribution at BBC Studios, said, “BBC Studios Showcase continues to be one of the most important moments in the content marketplace. We are excited to welcome our partners to discuss new ideas in development and present our upcoming slate filled with world-class on- and off-screen talent. Having a multipurpose space at 180 Studios provides us with the perfect setting for this year’s edition.”