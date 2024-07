ADVERTISEMENT

BritBox International has picked up season one of Expectation’s comedy The Change to begin streaming for its subscribers on August 1.

The Channel 4 comedy is created and written by stand-up comedian, actor and writer Bridget Christie, who also stars. It follows Linda, who is convinced she has early onset dementia but is informed by her doctor that she is, in fact, experiencing menopause.

Linda decides to earn back some of the time she spent doing “invisible work” over the years and do something for herself for a change. She dusts off the Triumph motorbike that she hasn’t ridden in 30 years and sets off alone to the wilderness of the Forest of Dean on an adventure of self-discovery.

The Change is written by Christie and executive produced by Christie, Nerys Evans and Morwenna Gordon. The Expectation production is produced by Lisa Mitchell and distributed by BBC Studios.

“I can’t think of a better way for Linda to make her American debut than on BritBox International, home of all things great and British,” Christie said. “Hollywood here we come, I’m packed already!”