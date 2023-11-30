ATF Spotlight: Rewind Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks’ HITS channel brings timeless classics back to television, including shows such as Little House on the Prairie, I Dream of Jeannie and Poirot.

On HITS MOVIES, the focus is on iconic blockbusters, featuring titles such as Rumble in the Bronx, Rush Hour and Donnie Brasco.

HITS NOW, which provides current content, features LEGO Masters, Hell’s Kitchen, Survivor and Shark Tank, among other hit series.

“Each of our channels has been carefully curated to meet the diverse tastes of the Asian audience,” says Sandie Lee, executive VP. “Our content offerings have consistently stayed true to the brand proposition of ‘The Best TV, Movies and Newest TV Hits—All in One Place.’ Our channels showcase only the best shows—classic, popular and current—anytime and every time you tune in.”

Lee adds, “Our participation at ATF this year is centered around three key objectives: content, community and collaboration.”