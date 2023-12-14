HITS NOW to Broadcast Primetime Emmys in Asia

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks’ HITS NOW will broadcast the 75th and 76th Primetime Emmy Awards live from the U.S. across select territories in Asia.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on January 16, 2024. The pre-show will begin airing at 8 a.m. GMT+8, followed by the awards ceremony at 9 a.m. GMT+8. There will also be an encore broadcast at 8 p.m. GMT+8 that same night.

The upcoming awards ceremony will honor the best in prime-time television programming from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson (black-ish, Law & Order) is hosting. Among the series up for awards are Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, Beef, Survivor and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Actors who are nominated across various categories include Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Taron Egerton (Black Bird) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), among many others.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air in September 2024 and honor programming from June 2023 through May 2024.

“We are extremely excited to be the channel of choice for both the 75th and 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024,” said Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks. “2023 was a landslide year for great TV across all genres, with many breakout and rising stars gracing our screens. We’re thrilled to celebrate the shows and actors that will be recognized at the Awards–made easy by our direct broadcast, live from the U.S. Getting the Primetime Emmy Awards on the HITS NOW channel also demonstrates our commitment to bring the newest, most culturally impactful shows to viewers across Asia.”