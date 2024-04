ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks has clinched deals to bring its first-run general entertainment network HITS NOW to Accion in the Philippines and MediaNet in the Maldives.

Accion has long been a Rewind Networks affiliate partner, launching HITS in 2014 and HITS MOVIES in 2019. HITS NOW arrives on the platform on May 1. MediaNet, the largest cable-TV operator in the Maldives, launched HITS NOW at the start of this month. It joins HITS and HITS MOVIES on the platform. Rewind Networks has also expanded the reach of HITS MOVIES, bringing the channel to Digicel PNG in Papua New Guinea.

“We are so excited to expand our channels’ presence with existing affiliate partners in the Philippines and the Maldives, and to establish a strong start in a new market, Papua New Guinea,” said Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks. “Our affiliates have provided strong support for us in their respective markets, and these partnerships continue to underscore Rewind Networks’ efforts to strengthen our presence in Asia.”