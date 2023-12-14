Friday, December 15, 2023
New Christmas Smart Channel on FilmBox+

Alexa Alfano 1 day ago


SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has rolled out FilmBox Christmas, a new Smart Channel on FilmBox+.

As the holiday season approaches, the new Smart Channel offers viewers an exclusive collection of heartwarming and festive movies. Content highlights on the channel include Silent Night, Rocketman, My Dad’s Christmas Date, Two Night Stand, A Christmas Kiss and more, with the selection of movies varying based on licensed territories.

“Our main goal is to provide a great entertainment experience to global audiences and a diverse offering to our business partners through a good selection of channels and digital services,” said Haymi Behar, CMO and CDO at SPI International. “Our proficiency in channel curation seamlessly extends to digital platforms like FilmBox+, for which we craft uniquely curated Smart Channels tailored to diverse preferences. We are excited to contribute to the festive cheer with the FilmBox Christmas Smart Channel.”











