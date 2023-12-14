Screen Australia Budgets Almost A$7 Million for 11 Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Australia has planned for five feature films, one television drama, one children’s program and four online projects to share in over A$6.9 million ($4.6 million) of production funding.

Spooky Files, a popular ABC Australia and BBC children’s series, has received production funding for its second season under the plan. After closing a portal to a spooky dimension in season one, the Spooky Crew has their work cut out for them in season two when the portal reopens six months later.

Among the features greenlit for production is The Correspondent, the latest feature film from director Kriv Stenders (Red Dog, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan). Films also set to be produced are Spit, the sequel to the crime comedy Gettin’ Square; the family film Red Rock Run; One More Shot, following Minnie and her bottle of time-traveling tequila; and Kangaroo, about an ex-TV personality who becomes stranded.

The second season of the television drama Last King of The Cross will also share in the funding. Following on from season one, John Ibrahim sets his sights on capturing a new kingdom after returning to Sydney: Oxford Street.

Cooking for Seamus, a ten-part documentary series for YouTube, has also been included. It follows old-time sing-song man and animal lover Archer, who attracts celebrity chefs to a paddock in Central Victoria where their culinary creations are judged by Seamus, a six-year-old disabled Angus Bull whose passion is food.

More online projects approved by the fund include Long Head, which is based on a web comic; the five-part Descent; and Heroes, a 20-minute virtual reality experience exploring the horrors of global conflict.