Deirdre Brennan Named CEO of Screen Australia

Screen Australia has appointed Deirdre Brennan, whose work in the industry has included roles at WildBrain and BBC Worldwide Australia, as CEO, starting January 8, 2024.

Brennan most recently served as COO of WildBrain and previously worked at BBC Worldwide Australia as the director of television, general manager and director of content. Her former roles include head of children’s television at the ABC in Australia and general manager of Universal Kids at NBCUniversal.

Screen Australia’s chair, Nicholas Moore, said, “We are delighted to welcome Deirdre to Screen Australia at this pivotal time for the Australian screen industry. The Board was extremely impressed by Deirdre’s wealth of experience, and we look forward to the positive impact she will make during her time in the role. This appointment represents a remarkable opportunity to expand our capacity to tell Australian stories and connect with international audiences in new ways.”

Brennan said, “I am excited to return to Australia to lead such an important organization, focusing on building a sustainable future for the creative industry amidst evolving technologies, competitive pressures and expanding platforms. Screen Australia’s mission is very clear, and I will strive to be a passionate advocate and partner for our creators, storytellers and emerging talent.”

Brennan is taking over from Graeme Mason, who is departing the agency in early November after a decade in the role.

Moore added, “As we welcome Deirdre, we bid farewell to Graeme after his remarkable ten-year tenure as CEO of Screen Australia. Since 2013, Graeme has led the agency through a period of rapid change, and the sector has been strengthened by his dedication, passion and leadership. On behalf of the Board and the Screen Australia team, I would like to express my profound gratitude to Graeme, and I congratulate him on all that he has achieved.”