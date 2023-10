Register Now for TV Latina’s Festival FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

Running November 7 and 8, TV Latina’s Festival FAST is a free event focusing on the growing FAST and AVOD sectors in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, offering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. Register for free here.

Jorge Balleste

VP of Content Partnerships

TelevisaUnivision

Carlos Fernández

CEO

THEMA America

Fernando Muñiz

Director of Distribution & Strategic Partnerships

TV Azteca

Francisco Villanueva

VP & COO

SOMOS Distribution

José Calderoni

Senior VP of Streaming for Latin America

Paramount

Adriana Frías

VP of Business Development for Mexico

OTTera

Alejandro Rojas

VP of Applied Analytics

Parrot Analytics

Luciano Zarlenga

Chief Analytics Officer

BB Media

Gachi Ciurluini

VP of Content Strategy

Canela Media

Aline Jabbour

Director of Business Development for Latin America

Samsung TV Plus

Jimmy van der Heyden

Sales Manager

CDC United Network