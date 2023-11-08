TV Latina Festival FAST: THEMA America’s Carlos Fernández

ADVERTISEMENT

THEMA America’s CEO, Carlos Fernández, participated at TV Latina’s Festival FAST, where he highlighted the synergies between the company’s linear and FAST channels, focusing its efforts on providing a distinctive offering to its audiences.

In a conversation with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, which you can watch in its entirety here, Fernández said: “For the Americas, we have several channels in the FAST segment. We offer Vive Kanal D Drama, which is a channel featuring Turkish series; Vivaldi, delivering great classical music shows, orchestras, festivals and ballet companies; and we also have ITV Deportes, a channel dedicated 24 hours a day to showcasing Mexican sports. Our FAST offering is available in the U.S., Latin America and Spain.”

Fernández also elaborated on the content the company provides, the partnerships it is working on, its efforts with the advertising market in its FAST initiatives and expansion plans, among other topics.

