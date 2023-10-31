OTTera Acquires Float Left

ADVERTISEMENT

OTTera has purchased Float Left, a technology company with a decade of experience in the OTT industry, from IV Media.

Float Left has a strong focus on front-end development and third-party integrations. The move reinforces the OTTera team and expands the scope of services offered to clients globally.

Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera, said, “This move highlights our dedication to remaining at the forefront of the ever-evolving OTT landscape. The addition of Float Left’s experienced team is a substantial asset, enhancing our capability to provide a continually improved set of OTT solutions and reinforcing our industry presence. It underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our partners and clients in the dynamic world of streaming.”