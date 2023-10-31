Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Home / Top Stories / OTTera Acquires Float Left

OTTera Acquires Float Left

Kristin Brzoznowski 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

OTTera has purchased Float Left, a technology company with a decade of experience in the OTT industry, from IV Media.

Float Left has a strong focus on front-end development and third-party integrations. The move reinforces the OTTera team and expands the scope of services offered to clients globally.

Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera, said, “This move highlights our dedication to remaining at the forefront of the ever-evolving OTT landscape. The addition of Float Left’s experienced team is a substantial asset, enhancing our capability to provide a continually improved set of OTT solutions and reinforcing our industry presence. It underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our partners and clients in the dynamic world of streaming.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Bell Media & FOX Entertainment Global in Content Pact

Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global have entered into a new licensing and distribution partnership encompassing support for Canadian content across a range of genres.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.