Ed Lammi to Retire from Sony Pictures Television

Ed Lammi, a 36-year veteran of Sony Pictures Television (SPT) who most recently served as executive VP of production, is planning to retire at the end of December.

Lammi joined SPT in 1987 as VP in charge of production of multi-camera videotaped series. He has been executive VP of production since 1995, supervising SPT productions across multiple genres, including scripted comedies and dramas, reality and non-scripted programming, made-for-TV movies, game shows, talk shows and animated programming. He has worked on series such as Breaking Bad, The Wheel of Time, The Boys, Cobra Kai and Outlander.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Ed has been a mentor, a leader and a wonderful colleague,” said Katherine Pope, SPT president. “Ed is always willing to listen, to roll his sleeves up and help solve any problem thrown his way.”

Pope added: “Tony, Ravi and all of us at Sony Pictures are grateful for Ed’s countless contributions and extend our deep appreciation for his devotion to the studio. Please join us in wishing him all the best for the future and a well-deserved retirement filled with family, joy and a few hundred less emails.”