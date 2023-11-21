Seven Bucks Productions Appoints Sony Pictures, Verve Alums

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Landsman and Melissa Fried have been appointed head of television and VP of film development and production, respectively, at Seven Bucks Productions, the production company co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

The appointments enable Seven Bucks to keep pace with the substantial growth of its development and production slate.

Prior to joining Seven Bucks, Landsman served as senior VP of comedy development for Sony Pictures Television, supervising such series as The Afterparty for Apple TV+, Twisted Metal for Peacock, Woke for Hulu, the animated Good Times for Netflix, ABC’s The Goldbergs and Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the Emmy-winning live specials headlined by Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel. Earlier in his career, Landsman served at Comedy Central.

Fried joins Seven Bucks from Verve. Recognized for her eye for talent and championing female creators, Fried has proven instrumental to the careers of such women as Jac Schaeffer (Wandavision), Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) and Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4), among a host of others. Fried started her career as an entertainment attorney.

Landsman and Fried will help to oversee a Seven Bucks production slate that has grown immensely since the company’s 2012 launch, bolstered by its creation of films including the Jumanji franchise, Hobbs & Shaw and Rampage, as well as Netflix’s Red Notice and such series as HBO’s Ballers, NBC’s Young Rock and The Titan Games and the Disney+ docuseries Behind the Attraction.

“This is an extremely exciting moment for Seven Bucks, as we expand our team with two top-quality executives,” said Hiram Garcia, Seven Bucks’ president of production. “Scott has consistently shown his ability to create some of television’s most appealing shows, and his expertise will be invaluable as Seven Bucks continues to scale its television endeavors. On the film side, Melissa’s brilliant instincts on content and her unique ability to partner with and cultivate visionary creators will further strengthen our blockbuster slate. Taken together, these additions represent a major step for Seven Bucks toward continuing the fantastic growth we’ve achieved since our launch roughly a decade ago.”