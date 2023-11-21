KC Global Media Launches FAST Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

KC Global Media has unveiled its first FAST channel in Asia, with KCM set to arrive in India via JioTV and JioTV+.

KCM is a multi-genre channel delivering 300 hours of drama, movies and factual. The lineup includes Cristiano Ronaldo: The One and Only, Messi: The Greatest, BTS: Global Takeover, Flash Gordon, Empire and Afterglow. KC Global Media operates a portfolio of pay-TV channels across Asia with AXN, Animax, GEM and ONE.

Andy Kaplan, co-founder and chairman of KC Global Media, said, “It is an exciting time to be introducing this new FAST channel in India as we offer a diverse and alternative range of drama, movies and factual entertainment titles for viewers to enjoy. Our new channel launch is the start of many innovative developments as we continue to bring more value to our viewers through a well-curated mix of content offerings while giving advertisers extensive exposure to reach audiences across Asia.”

George Chien, co-founder, president and CEO of KC Global Media, added, “With India’s rapid adaptation for digital-first and OTT, we see plenty of growth with consumers open to discover more variety of content and entertainment. Our brand continues to serve our fans in the region as we make premium entertainment accessible to everyone. Our first FAST channel, KCM, will showcase an extensive range of popular entertainment that is unique, as content continues to be a priority when we curate our channel’s offerings.”