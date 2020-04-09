Video Interview with KC Global Media Entertainment’s Andy Kaplan

Andy Kaplan, co-founder of KC Global Media Entertainment, sat down with World Screen’s Anna Carugati to discuss the strengths of the channel brands acquired through the company’s deal with Sony Pictures Television, opportunities in the linear-channels business and prospects for further acquisitions.

At the start of the year, former Sony Pictures Television Worldwide Networks executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien struck a deal to acquire a 100 percent stake in Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) Southeast Asian and Korean media networks business through their newly established company, KC Global Media Entertainment. The agreement includes the general-entertainment network AXN, Japanese anime destination Animax and Korean programming hub Sony One.