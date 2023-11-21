Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home / Top Stories / ABC & Dick Clark Productions Renew Partnership Through 2029

ABC & Dick Clark Productions Renew Partnership Through 2029

Alexa Alfano 10 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

ABC and Dick Clark Productions have extended their agreement for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest through 2029.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s popular music, featuring a night of star-studded performances and giving viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2023 attracted 13.8 million total viewers, drawing in some 17.9 million total viewers in the midnight quarter-hour.

The 2024 iteration of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.











Tags

About Alexa Alfano

Alexa Alfano is associate editor at World Screen. She can be reached at aalfano@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Max Orders More Harley Quinn

Max has ordered a fifth season of its original adult animated series Harley Quinn.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.