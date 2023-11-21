ABC & Dick Clark Productions Renew Partnership Through 2029

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC and Dick Clark Productions have extended their agreement for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest through 2029.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s popular music, featuring a night of star-studded performances and giving viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2023 attracted 13.8 million total viewers, drawing in some 17.9 million total viewers in the midnight quarter-hour.

The 2024 iteration of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.