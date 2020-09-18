CTV to Air David E. Kelley’s Big Sky

Canada’s CTV is set to air the David E. Kelley drama Big Sky, simulcast with ABC in the U.S.

Big Sky is based on the Cassie Dewell book series by C.J. Box. The show features private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury, When They See Us) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe, Damages), who join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick, Vikings), to search for two sisters who have gone missing while driving through remote Montana.

The thriller will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found beginning November 17

“The addition of Big Sky adds even more programming firepower to the CTV lineup,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media. “With homegrown talent, great stories, and award-winning producers, not only does Big Sky strengthen our strong slate, it positions CTV for another trailblazing season.”