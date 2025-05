ADVERTISEMENT

Unveiling its 2025-26 season, which includes the brand-new 9-1-1: Nashville, ABC emphasized its position as America’s leading multiplatform network.

ABC says it outperformed its competition in cross-platform ratings among adults 18-49 and had the top five shows for that demo: High Potential, Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, 9-1-1 and Shifting Gears.

“ABC dominated this season in multiplatform ratings, which are the most relevant metrics that reflect how audiences are consuming television today,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “We are meeting viewers where they are, and this achievement really highlights our strategic approach and commitment to creative excellence. Looking ahead, we’re all about maintaining stability, delivering quality, and driving innovation, with new shows and returning favorites from some of the industry’s top creators and biggest stars.”

Mondays will be anchored by ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Dancing with the Stars and High Potential return to Tuesdays. Abbott Elementary is back on Wednesdays with Shifting Gears, leading into The Golden Bachelor and Shark Tank on a new night. 9-1-1: Nashville lands Thursdays with 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy. Fridays feature Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest alongside Vanna White.

New seasons of American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie and Will Trent” will debut in 2026.