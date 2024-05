ADVERTISEMENT

Hulu has unveiled two new additions to its fall slate: the tour documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band and the stand-up comedy brand Hulu’s Laughing Now.

In Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Springsteen offers an in-depth look at the creation of their live performances, providing unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to their 2023-24 world tour. The documentary follows Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with the tour’s setlist and features rare archival clips of The E Street Band. It also includes professionally shot footage from the current tour.

The film was directed by Emmy and Grammy winner Thom Zimny (Western Stars, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Springsteen on Broadway, Willie Nelson & Family, Sly) and produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Springsteen, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart. The documentary will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in October.

Springsteen and The E Street Band ended the first U.S. leg of their world tour in April. The band is currently playing 25 shows throughout Europe in the spring and summer and will return to North America for more dates from August through November.

Also coming to Hulu this fall is Hulu’s Laughing Now, a new comedy stand-up brand. The first special, The Skinny, will feature comedian Jim Gaffigan and launch on November 22 on Hulu, as well as on Disney+ outside of the U.S. It was taped earlier this year in Boston at the Wilbur Theater and marks Gaffigan’s 11th stand-up special.

Hulu’s Laughing Now will feature 12 comedy specials per year, adding one new comic per month.

“With the launch of Hulu’s Laughing Now, we are excited to round out Hulu’s world-class comedy offering with a lineup of some of the funniest voices in stand-up comedy today,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “Our slate is a true celebration of the art of stand-up, and we plan to make this a best-in-class destination for comedic talent through partnerships with other areas of The Walt Disney Company, bringing these comedians into our family in a meaningful way.”