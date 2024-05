ADVERTISEMENT

TelevisaUnivision showcased a range of new programming highlights as well as enhanced capabilities such as Sistema Uforia, tapping into the company’s Latin music offering, at its upfront presentation.

“Brands can only win when they are relevant in the culture that surrounds them, and your connection to Latin culture starts right here,” said Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing. “Nobody has the size, scope and sophistication like TelevisaUnivision. We are a massive culture platform encompassing thousands of consumer touchpoints—a cross-screen juggernaut with four leading networks, the top Spanish-language streamer, an enormous social audience, 300 radio and local stations—and the home of soccer, music, entertainment and news for Latinos. Our culture platform is your critical agent for growth, and we are your culture partner—the bridge connecting you to the most coveted consumer base in the country.”

Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX, highlighted the Spanish-language streaming service’s momentum and growth, as it hits 50 million monthly active users globally. Streaming video reach also grew 70 percent year over year in the U.S. ViX’s new ad-supported premium tier is available starting May 15. Gazzolo showcased an expanded suite of ad formats, including contextual and interactive capabilities as well as commerce and social. He was joined by Emmy-nominated Mexican producer Juanpa Zurita to announce ViX’s first-look deal with his company, ARCO Entertainment.

Ignacio Meyer, president of Univision Networks Group, reinforced the breadth of live content offerings across the company’s portfolio spanning news, sports and entertainment. “Cultural passion and pride run deeply in our veins, and our content ecosystem ensures that no matter the genre or the screen, we are the destination for Hispanics,” Meyer said. “We continue to be the definitive leader. Univision, our flagship network, has outpaced our competition for 32 years straight. The biggest differentiator is our live programming—we have more live hours of programming than any other network, and it’s all original. We’re bringing families together for the biggest culture-defining entertainment.”

Speciale further highlighted the company’s suite of sophisticated capabilities, from its creators practice through Así Studios to its Household Graph, which covers nearly 100 percent of Spanish-speaking households in the U.S. and has been activated by over 250 brands in the last year.

Newly unveiled, Sistema Uforia is an always-on capability for brands to plug into the company’s 500-plus music touchpoints spanning its music portfolio, including three new opportunities for brands in 2024-2025: Lo Nuestro Fest, a three-day festival of Latin Culture in Miami, headlined by Premio Lo Nuestro, in February 2025; Casa Creator, a gathering of Latin creators, in conjunction with the company’s youth music awards show Premios Juventud in the summer of 2025; and a new artist discovery arm, connecting brands to rising musicians and culture makers as they begin their ascents to stardom.

Series highlights on Univision include La Historia de Juana, based on the successful English-language adaptation of Jane the Virgin; Papás Por Conveniencia, about a struggling single father with a disabled child who reunites with his successful ex at their high school reunion; El Precio de Amarte, the story of a man forced from his home and family as a child; ¿Quién es la Mascara?, the return of the hit singing competition; and Deal or No Deal Island. Enamorándonos is a reality-style program dedicated to finding true love, in which the public will be put in the front row to observe how love is born between 24 candidates of all ages. Soltero Cotizado is a dramatic reality show where Mexico’s heartthrob Nicola Porcella seeks love among a group of women.

On ViX, series include Chiquis Sin Filtro, which shows Chiquis unfiltered from her home in Los Angeles and every step of her U.S. and Mexico tour, and Arcadia, about a man who flees from a shattered love and violent past and assumes a false identity in a paradisiacal town in the Canary Islands.