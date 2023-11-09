ABC Australia Slates 2024 Programming

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC in Australia has unveiled its 2024 programming slate, which includes a spin-off of Death in Paradise.

The spin-off is entitled Return to Paradise. Also, Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths return with more political machinations in Total Control. The new series Ladies in Black is slated, along with the returning hit The Newsreader. Osamah Sami stars as the son of a Muslim cleric in House of Gods.

In comedy, Shaun Micallef returns with a new entertainment show. Fisk also returns for a new season. Ra Chapman stars as Jane in White Fever. The new comedy Austin is slated, alongside the quiz shows Spicks and Specks and Hard Quiz. Comedy news show The Weekly returns for a new season, as well as Gruen.

ABC has slated a handful of lifestyle programs for 2024, including Grand Designs Australia, Restoration Australia and Grand Designs Transformations. Back Roads with Heather Ewart returns as well, along with Gardening Australia.

Factual programs on the roster for the year include Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, I Was Actually There and the brand-new series Stuff the British Stole. Dating show Better Date than Never follows hopefuls trying to find love. Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian and Muster Dogs are also slated.

Arts fanatic Virginia Trioli is set to explore the essence of creativity in Creative Types with Virginia Trioli. Namila Benson returns with The Art Of… (w.t.).

In kids’ programming, the Heeler family returns in 2024 with a 28-minute special episode of Bluey. The animated Tales from Outer Suburbia is adapted from Shaun Tan’s book. More titles include Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds, Planet Lulin, Reef School, Ginger and the Vegesaurs and Indigenous Lullaby.