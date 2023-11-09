Italian Comedy Entertainment Show Leads October Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian comedy entertainment show Che tempo che fa (What’s the weather like) garnered the most followers on Instagram out of all the new series that debuted in October, according to The WIT.

The series racked up 256,000 followers after its October 15 premiere on Nove, aided by host Fabio Fazio’s own 248,000 followers and co-host Luciana Littizzetto’s 3.7 million. It is a new version of the show that features a tongue-in-cheek approach to the news, previously aired on Rai.

The Chilean reality competition Tierra brava… cosechas lo que siembras (Brave Land… You Reap What You Sow) landed in second place with 215,000 followers. Sixteen participants, celebrities and ordinary people, share a country house and compete in challenges. It is hosted by Sergio Lagos, who counts 417,000 Instagram followers.

El Hato: Donde Venezuela comienza (The Farm: Where Venezuela Begins), a reality competition airing on Televen, picked up 44,000 followers after its debut on October 11. Hosted by Alex Tienda (2.3 million followers) and Mandi Meza (818,000), the series sees seven Venezuelan pairs from the city live on a farm in the central plains of the country for 20 days, where they face agricultural and sporting challenges.

Another Venezuelan series, Dramáticas (Drama Queens), came in fourth on October’s Wit List with 31,000 followers. Produced by Daniel Ferrer Cubillán, the dramedy follows the members of a TV channel as they fail in their attempt to produce programs. The cast includes Scarlet Ortiz (2.6 million followers), Roxana Díaz (1.7 million) and Luis Gerónimo Abreu (1 million).

Rounding out the top five, Netflix’s Brazilian reality competition Ilhados com a Sogra (Stranded with my Mother-in-Law) racked up 25,000 followers after its October 9 premiere. With Fernanda Souza (21.7 million followers) as host, it sees six couples travel to a mysterious beach to confront challenges and compete for a grand prize, unaware that their mother-in-laws are also present.

Disney+’s Goosebumps, a teen series based on R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books, landed in sixth place after garnering 19,000 followers. With a cast that includes Miles McKenna (905,000 followers), Justin Long (844,000), Rachael Harris (795,000) and Zack Morris (193,000), it follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together in order to save it.

Sztárbox (Starbox) debuted on RTL in Hungary on October 29 and scored 17,000 followers for the seventh spot on the list. It is a third season/reboot of the reality competition of the same name that aired on RTL between 2004 and 2005 in which celebrities, trained by an Olympic athlete, compete in the boxing ring. Host Adél Csobot has 456,000 followers of her own.

In eighth place is the Paramount+ revival of Frasier, with 16,000 followers. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, a radio therapist. It also stars Jess Salgueiro (42,800 followers) and Toks Olagundoye (23,700).

The ITV1 talent competition Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream garnered 15,000 followers for ninth place. It aims to find two artists to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the ABBA-themed musical Mamma Mia! on London’s West End. Zoe Ball, who has 681,000 followers, hosts the series.

October’s list is rounded out by Las Estrellas’ Golpe de suerte (Lucky Break), a Mexican adaptation of the Chilean telenovela Si yo fuera rico, El sueño de todo chileno that earned 14,000 followers. It charts the crossed destinies of three people who win the lottery, changing their lives dramatically. The local iteration stars Mayrín Villanueva (2.5 million followers), Eduardo Yáñez (841,000) and Sergio Sendel (238,000).

